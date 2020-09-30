Man arrested for lewd, indecent acts in elementary school parking lot

article

A 27-year-old Maplewood man has been arrested after police say he engaged in lewd, indecent behavior in the Oneka Elementary School parking lot after school hours.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the complaint came in around 4 p.m. on Sept. 25. The reporting party said a man in a pickup truck was engaged in indecent exposure activity while inside his vehicle and that he asked her to approach his vehicle as she passed by.

The complaintant walked to the school entrance and talked to a school employee who wrote down the truck’s license plate and took a photo of the vehicle before it left the lot.

The Sheriff’s Office began a search of the surrounding areas and found the suspect in a different parking lot nearby.

Police believe there is sufficient evidence to charge the man with indecent exposure - engage in lewd/indecent behavior.

The Sheriff's Office credited the school employee with the arrest in part, saying their efforts to document the suspect vehicle helped law enforcement catch the man.