Man arrested in Bloomington, Richfield package thefts

The Brief A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with a series of package thefts in Bloomington and Richfield. Bloomington Police Chief Booker T. Hodges announced on Tuesday that Michael Ray Reller has been charged with felony theft in the case. Surveillance video shows Reller allegedly walking up to a front porch in Bloomington, taking an Amazon box and walking away.



A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday and is accused of stealing packages on multiple occasions off front porches in Bloomington and Richfield, authorities say.

Michael Ray Reller arrested

What we know:

Bloomington Police Chief Booker T. Hodges announced Michael Ray Reller, 44, was arrested over the weekend in Richfield and charged with felony theft. In a YouTube video, Hodges shows Reller’s mug shot after being booked into the Hennepin County Jail, and being fitted with an orange jumpsuit for inmates.

Reller was taken into custody at 12:26 p.m. Saturday, and is facing one felony charge of theft, another theft charge and a mail theft charge. He’s being held on $10,000 bail, and is due in court Tuesday afternoon.

"This person made a mistake because they came to Bloomington. We locked him up. You don’t come to Bloomington and try to steal stuff off people’s porches," Hodges said.

‘We’re going to lock you up’

What they're saying:

Hodges provided information on the arrest in a YouTube video posted Tuesday. Surveillance cameras show a man identified as Reller walking up to a front porch in Bloomington, taking an Amazon box and walking away.

A second surveillance image shows Reller allegedly in another yard before a theft. Reller was also allegedly spotted in a vehicle in Richfield, when he was arrested.