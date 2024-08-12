Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Eden Prairie

A man has been arrested after a deadly stabbing in Eden Prairie over the weekend.

What happened?

Eden Prairie police responded to the report of a fight around 6 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Wallace Road and Technology Drive.

At the scene, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds along Wallace Road. The suspect was taken into custody a short distance from the stabbing scene.

Police have not yet clarified exactly where the fight happened. The scene is just steps away from Central Middle School in a business sector of the city.

How did the victim die?

The medical examiner says the victim, Jama Muse, died at Hennepin Healthcare from stab wounds to the chest.

Who is the suspect?

The suspect was booked into Hennepin County Jail early Sunday morning. He is being held on probable cause murder.

The suspect is a 36-year-old Eden Prairie man. FOX 9 is not yet identifying him at this point because formal charges haven't been filed.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other.