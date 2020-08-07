Man, 50, assaulted on way to Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota

Two people assaulted a 50-year-old man outside the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota Thursday night.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the area of 82nd Avenue and Park Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. on a report of an assault.

Police said the victim was walking to Dar Al-Farooq when two people, described as being in their late teens or early twenties, approached and began assaulting him.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening upper body injury and was transported to Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Police searched the area, but did not find the two suspects.

The assault remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.