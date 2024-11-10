Minneapolis barber’s unsolved murder: Mother seeks justice, one year later
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Malik Payne’s death impacted many people. The 28-year-old barber was killed in a northeast Minneapolis shooting last November.
A year later, his mother, Willar Ann Epps, remains on a mission to get justice in her son’s unsolved murder.
"It’s all going to come out, it’s going to come out, and I’m going to get my justice," Epps told FOX 9 on Sunday.
Malik’s family is offering a $10,000 Crimestoppers of Minnesota reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for his death.
"I don’t care if I have to go broke. I’m gonna get answers for what happened to my son," Epps said. "We are so close to grabbing these guys."
On Friday, Epps organized a Brooklyn Park dinner to keep Malik’s name alive.
Meanwhile, Minneapolis police confirm they are looking for multiple suspects.