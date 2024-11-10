Minneapolis barber’s unsolved murder: Mother seeks justice, one year later

The Brief Barber Malik Payne was killed last year in a shooting in northeast Minneapolis. Now his mother, Willar Ann Epps, is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her son's killer. Minneapolis police say they are looking for multiple suspects in relation to Payne's death.



Malik Payne’s death impacted many people. The 28-year-old barber was killed in a northeast Minneapolis shooting last November.

A year later, his mother, Willar Ann Epps, remains on a mission to get justice in her son’s unsolved murder.

"It’s all going to come out, it’s going to come out, and I’m going to get my justice," Epps told FOX 9 on Sunday.

Malik’s family is offering a $10,000 Crimestoppers of Minnesota reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for his death.

"I don’t care if I have to go broke. I’m gonna get answers for what happened to my son," Epps said. "We are so close to grabbing these guys."

On Friday, Epps organized a Brooklyn Park dinner to keep Malik’s name alive.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis police confirm they are looking for multiple suspects.