Minnesota-based businesses can apply for 'Main Street' COVID-19 relief grants starting Monday

Starting Monday, Minnesota businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic apply for a lifeline from the state.

A new relief grant program has $64 million available for businesses experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants are being referred to as "Main Street COVID-19 Relief Grants."

The money is available to Minnesota owned and operated businesses that can prove they have had financial hardship from the COVID-19 outbreak. The program was signed off by Gov. Tim Walz in late June.

Starting at 10 a.m., eligible businesses can begin applying for grants ranging from $10,000-$25,000. The amount of each grant will be based on the number of full time equivalent employees on staff. Funds will be distributed in a 50/50 split between the Twin Cities metro and Greater Minnesota.

The window to apply is only 10 days, with the deadline set for Sept. 29.

The complete list of requirements can be found on the state's Department of Employment and Economic Development website at mn.gov/deed.