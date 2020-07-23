Lutheran Social Service renews call for help finding missing 55-year-old vulnerable adult

article

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is asking for the community to help find a vulnerable adult who went missing from his Burnsville group home earlier this month.

July 11, Steve Condon, 55, left his new group home and he has not been found since.

Police put out a notice soon after, but Lutheran Social Service renewed its request for help Thursday.

Condon has a history of elopement, but he has returned to his homes in the past or has been found within a day.

He is described as having a medium build and black hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue track suit.

If anyone has any information, please call Lutheran Social Service at 651.323.7234.