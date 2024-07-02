Expand / Collapse search
Lucky Cat Records opens on Lyndale Avenue at old Oar Folkjokeopus spot

By
Published  July 2, 2024 10:54am CDT
Minneapolis
FOX 9

Regulars remember 90 years of the CC Club

Next month, the CC Club will celebrate its 90th anniversary and its special place in Minnesota music history.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A corner of Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis made legendary for its roots as an alternative rock and roll gathering space will once again be home to an independent record shop.

Luck Cat Records has officially opened at 2557 Lyndale Ave. S., with an opening weekend planned for July 5-7.

Located across the street from the CC Club, the corner was a hot spot in the 1980s for bands such as Loud Fast Rules (later changing their name to Soul Asylum), Husker Du and the Replacements, who would gather to listen to music before and after their own band practices.

From 2001 to 2017, the location was home to Treehouse Records, owned by Mark Trehus.

In recent years, Trehus said he was looking to sell the location, but still wanted to keep a record store at the spot if possible.