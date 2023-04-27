Expand / Collapse search
Lori Vallow murder trial day 17: Forensic scientist to discuss Tylee Ryan's skeletal remains

By Justin Lum and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
FOX 10 Phoenix

BOISE, Idaho - New details are expected to emerge about the deaths of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Day 17 of the Lori Vallow murder trial.

The so-called "Doomsday mom" is accused of killing her two youngest kids, ages 7 and 16. Their bodies were found buried on Chad Daybell's property.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that J.J. died by asphyxiation via plastic bag. Tylee's remains were too decomposed and burned to determine a cause of death, but her death was ruled as a homicide.

Dr. Angi Christensen, an FBI forensic anthropologist, will testify Thursday. She did a CT scan on Tylee's skeletal remains and will discuss the trauma she found on specific bones.

Coroner details causes of deaths for JJ Vallow & Tylee Ryan

Dr. Garth Warren, Ada County Coroner, and chief forensic pathologist took the stand on April 26 and finally revealed the long-awaited causes of death for JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. The details are graphic in nature. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.

The prosecution had called up a total more than 30 witnesses, but Wednesday is the first time that a cause of death was revealed for the children.

FBI special agent Steve Daniels also returned to the stand Wednesday to detail the discoveries of the kids' bodies in Chad Daybell's backyard.

FBI special agent Steve Daniels also returned to the stand Wednesday to detail the discoveries of the kids' bodies in Chad Daybell's backyard.




 


 