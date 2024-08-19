Longtime St. Paul Mayor George Latimer dies at 89

article

The longest running mayor in the history of St. Paul has died at the age of 89.

George Latimer served from 1976 to 1990, overseeing several economic and social transitions in the history of the state's capitol city.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), current St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter thanked Latimer for "working tirelessly" to ensure the city’s prosperity is currently seeing.

Prior to being elected mayor, Latimer served on the St. Paul School Board.

In 1986, he ran for the governor's position, challenging Rudy Perpich for the DFL nomination.

After leaving office in 1990, he served as an advisor on housing and urban development under the President Clinton administration.