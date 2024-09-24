Former players takes over as head coach of storied MN wheelchair basketball squad

The Brief The Junior Rolling Timberwolves held tryouts on Tuesdsay. Doug Dixon, head coach of the Junior Rolling Timberwolves, retired after 26 years, winning three national championships during his tenure. Former player Derrick Bisnett is now taking over as the new head coach.



Last season marked the final chapter for a pillar of the Minnesota wheelchair basketball community. Junior Rolling Timberwolves Head coach Doug Dixon stepped away from his post, leaving big shoes to fill in Golden Valley.

"I really loved him as a coach," athlete Lucas Zean said.

"He meant a lot to me," athlete Kenzie Growth added. "It’s a little sad, but I know we’re in good hands, because he recommended Derek, and I think he’s going to be great."

In Dixon’s 26 years behind the bench, the former head coach won three of five national championship appearances; and produced several superstars.

Now, one of his former players is taking over the helm of the team.

"Our goal is to be the best team that we can be, and if we do that, I have no doubt we’ll have a good finish at the end of the year," new coach Derrick Bisnett finished.