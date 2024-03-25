Expand / Collapse search
Lollapalooza 2024 day-by-day lineup revealed

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 25, 2024 1:44pm CDT
CHICAGO - Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park Aug. 1-4, bringing with it headliners SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future, Hozier, Skrillex and many more.

The Chicago-based music festival revealed the day-by-day list of performers for its 2024 edition on Monday afternoon.

Single-day and two-day tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon on the Lollapalooza website. Single-day tickets start at $149 and two-day at $299. 

Prices for four-day general admission have already risen to $399. 

More than 170 acts are scheduled to play across eight stages. The festival will kick off on Thursday, April 1, with Tyler, The Creator and Hozier. Other artists taking that stage on day one include Lizzy Mcalpine, Fisher, Labrinth and Kesha. 

SZA and Stray Kids will headline on Friday with Renee Rapp, Zedd and Faye Webster also performing. 

On Saturday, The Killers and Future X Metro Boomin will close out the day following performances from TV Girl, Hippo Campus, Deftones, and Briston Maroney. Skrillex will play as a bonus on the third day of the festival.

Sunday will feature Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez. Conan Gray, Dominic Fike. Zeds Dead and The Last Dinner Party will help round out the festival. 

To view the complete lineup visit the Lollapalooza website.