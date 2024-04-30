LIVE: NYPD enters Columbia campus; police break into occupied Hamilton Hall

NYPD police officers in riot gear swarmed Columbia University at administrators' request, arresting pro-Palestinian protesters and breaking into the occupied Hamilton Hall.

Officials tell FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso their operation at the university on Broadway in Upper Manhattan has ended.

Video shows officers climbing into a window at Hamilton Hall, a university building occupied by protesters earlier Tuesday. Occupying protesters had insisted they would remain in Hamilton Hall until the university agreed to three demands — divestment, financial transparency and amnesty.

Protesters were heard chanting "NYPD KKK" and "Shame on you" as officers broke windows to make their way into the university building. FOX 5 NY confirmed that arrests were made, and video showed several protesters being escorted by police in handcuffs.

Columbia University issued a shelter-in-place order before the NYPD moved in.

"Non-compliance may result in disciplinary action," the alert read, sent around 8:20 p.m. "Avoid the area until further notice."

NYPD officers stand next to barricaded students at Columbia University in New York City on April 30, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

NYPD brass previously said officers wouldn't enter Columbia’s campus without the college administration’s request or an imminent emergency.

Columbia officials called Tuesday night's request a "decision was made to restore safety and order to our community."

"We regret that protesters have chosen to escalate the situation through their actions. After the University learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalized, and blockaded, we were left with no choice," a Columbia statement read.

NYPD officers arrive in riot gear to break into a building at Columbia University, where pro-Palestinian students are barricaded inside a building and have set up an encampment, in New York City on April 30, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Gett Expand

The nationwide campus protests began at Columbia in response to Israel’s offensive in Gaza after Hamas launched a deadly attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7. Militants killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took roughly 250 hostages. Vowing to stamp out Hamas, Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to the local health ministry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.