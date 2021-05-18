Lion statue at Shakopee splash pad vandalized, reward offered

article

A reward is being offered for anyone who has information on the vandalism of a lion statue at a park in Shakopee, Minnesota over the weekend.

Sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, someone tore the lion statue out of the splash pad at Lions Park and left it in the parking lot, according to Capt. Jason Arras of the Shakopee Police Department.

Someone tore the lion statue out of the splash pad at Lions Park in Shakopee, Minnesota over the weekend. (s / FOX 9)

Arras said it will cost an estimated $11,000 to repair the statue.

Shakopee Crime Prevention, Inc. is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest of the person or persons responsible for damaging the lion statue, which the Shakopee Lions Club says it will match. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shakopee Police Department at 952-233-9400.