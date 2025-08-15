Hoffman helpers honored for response after lawmakers shootings

The Brief Champlin first responders got recognition Friday for helping Sen. John Hoffman and his family after the shooting on June 14. The Guns and Hoses fundraiser at Majestic Oaks Golf Course raised money to help first responders, and made the Champlin team the guests of honor. The Hoffmans credit police and EMTs with saving their lives after a gunman opened fire on them.



A lifesaving day of action by police officers and paramedics earned special honors Friday.

The "Guns and Hoses" golf fundraiser focused on first responders, but especially Champlin’s team that went to Sen. John Hoffman’s house on June 14.

"It's miraculous," said Champlin Police Investigator Andy Jaye. "We have three survivors and that's due to the responding officers on this call."

Jaye is used to getting a phone call in the middle of the night to launch an investigation, but two months ago, his phone wouldn’t stop ringing.

"We knew this was not a normal call," he said. "This was something that required a huge response. It turned into a multi-agency response. So it was all hands on deck."

Jaye joined five night shift officers -- Rocco DeSylvester, Adrianne Lamers, Zak Krise, Chuiyee Thao and Lindsey Molinaro -- and Sgt. Louis Beauchane at the home where Hope Hoffman reported a masked gunman tried to kill her parents, Sen. John Hoffman, and his wife, Yvette.

"The gravity of this case, I feel, is immediately apparent," Jaye said. "Not only in the terms that it was a double shooting, but who these people were and their impact on the entire Minnesota community is tremendous."

The Hoffmans credit these first responders with saving their lives.

"The Hoffman family will be forever grateful and indebted to the police, EMTs and first responders who saved our lives after the attack," they said in a new statement Friday.

And some majestic swings paid tribute as well.

There were carts filled up with 140 players at Majestic Oaks Friday, raising money for The Front Line Foundation, with Champlin first responders as the guests of honor.

"While we can't join you today, we want to amplify the importance of these everyday heroes to ensure they have the support and recognition they so duly deserve," the Hoffmans said.

But Jaye says their real reward is knowing the family made it through such a horrible attack.

"We're so grateful that they're here and that they are alive, right?" he said. "And it's such a beautiful thing to see and to know that they get to move forward from this event and get their lives back."

Champlin police are very limited in what the details they can share about that day because of the ongoing court cases where they’ll likely be called as witnesses.

But search warrants show us they found a lot of evidence that can also be used in those cases.