Lawmakers plan 14 more 'community conversations' on marijuana in Minnesota

In coming weeks, lawmakers will seek out public opinions on the legalization of recreational marijuana in Minnesota.

The meetings follow months of debate by lawmakers that ultimately fizzled out during the 2019 legislative session after being blocked by a Republican-led Senate committee.

In a news release, Minnesota House of Representatives Majority Leader Ryan Winkler says he wants members of the public to get a say in a safe, legal marijuana program in Minnesota. He kicked of the round of input sessions on Thursday at the state fair with 14 others planned.

The meetings will take lawmakers around the state, with the next meetings set for September in Duluth, Minneapolis, and Winona. Another meeting is also planned in St. Cloud for October.

Governor Tim Walz has expressed support for legal marijuana legislation.

Further meetings are planned for:

Austin

Crystal

Eagan

Eden Prairie

Fridley

Hibbing

Mankato

Maple Grove

Minneapolis

New Brighton

Rochester

Spring Lake Park

St. Paul

Woodbury

You can click here for future dates on the meetings or to take a survey.