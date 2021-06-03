Expand / Collapse search

Law enforcement shooting under investigation at Uptown parking structure in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A investigation for a shooting involving law enforcement is underway in the Uptown area of Minneapolis, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Thursday afternoon a large police presence gathered near a parking structure in the Uptown area of Minneapolis. The parking structure is at Seven Points, the shopping center formerly known as Calhoun Square, in the 1400 block of W. Lake Street.

Video from the FOX 9 chopper appeared to show at least one person dead surrounded by emergency vehicles on the top floor of the parking structure. 

chopper uptown scene

A large police response gathers outside the parking structure near Seven Points, formerly known as Calhoun Square, in the Uptown area of Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are also on their way to the scene.

FOX 9 has at crew at the scene.

A crowd is starting to gather in the area.

uptown scene ground

The area around the parking structure on W Lake Street is blocked off by emergency vehicles and law enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.