Largest superyacht displayed at North America boat show on sale for $353M

Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Nobles County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Todd County, Barron County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Polk County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County

Largest superyacht displayed at North America boat show on sale for $353M

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Lifestyle
Fox TV Stations
Superyacht AHPO - Exterior. (Moran Yacht & Ship)

If you’re in the market for a new and luxurious superyacht with millions to blow, then we have some wonderful news for you. 

The Superyacht Ahpo, flaunted as being one of the largest superyachts in the world, has just gone up for sale. 

The Ahpo yields a price tag of 330,000,000 euros (which is roughly 353,000,000 U.S. dollars) and is the largest boat to ever be displayed at a North American boat show, according to a Moran Yacht & Ship spokesperson. 

Superyacht AHPO - Exterior. (Moran Yacht & Ship)

The Ahpo was on display at the Miami International Boat Show last weekend and she certainly turned many heads. 

This superyacht measures about 115 meters, which is slightly longer than a standard size U.S. football field. 

Superyacht AHPO – Starboard aerial view.  (Moran Yacht & Ship)

The vessel can accommodate 16 guests and boasts eight huge staterooms as well as four staff cabins just in case you want to bring along your nanny, your pilot who flew you to said yacht, and your bodyguard, perhaps. 

Superyacht AHPO - Stateroom interior. (Moran Yacht & Ship)

The yacht also comes with a 36-person staff so you won’t have to lift a finger.  

"She will appeal to an active owner or larger family as she has been purposefully designed to maximize family life and time spent on the water. Building a similar vessel would take around five years, so this is an incredibly rare opportunity to acquire an almost new superyacht - with the major machinery still under warranty - that is truly unmatched," said Moran Yacht & Ship broker, Kevin Callahan, in a new release. 

Not only is the superyacht, well, super, it comes equipped with a helipad, you know, for when you decide to fly your helicopter that you totally own to your multi-million-dollar superyacht. 

Superyacht AHPO - Exterior stern and helipad. (Moran Yacht & Ship)

There’s a 12-meter swimming pool and more than one Jacuzzi because if you’re going to have 16 guests aboard, you’ll need more than one Jacuzzi. 

Superyacht AHPO - Interior jacuzzi.  (Moran Yacht & Ship)

The Ahpo even has a 12-seat movie room with LED star-studded ceilings for the perfect movie-viewing experience. 

So, if you’re interested in potentially owning this boat, visit Moran Yacht & Ship’s website. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 