Lake Minnetonka boater's boogie cut short after falling overboard
MOUND, Minn. (FOX 9) - A boater's dance moves led him to fall off the vessel when he tried to match the moves of a surfer on Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota.
Boater tumbles into water
Big picture view:
While taking the boat out on Lake Minnetonka in Mound, a man fell overboard when his balance failed him during a dance.
The footage was captured by Craig Takalo, who was there to film a surfing video with his friends Nataliya and Michael.
The video shows Nataliya surfing behind the boat before Michael steps to the stern of the vessel. He then does a little dance to mimic the moves of Nataliya, causing him to lose balance and fall overboard.
Nataliya then fell into the water soon afterward.
The boating mishap didn't injure anyone.
The Source: This story uses information and video shared via Storyful.