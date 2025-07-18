Lake Minnetonka boater's boogie cut short after falling overboard

The Brief A man fell off a boat when he tried to mimic the dance moves of a surfer on a lake in Mound. The footage was captured by a friend who was there to shoot a surfing video. No one was injured.



A boater's dance moves led him to fall off the vessel when he tried to match the moves of a surfer on Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota.

Boater tumbles into water

Big picture view:

While taking the boat out on Lake Minnetonka in Mound, a man fell overboard when his balance failed him during a dance.

The footage was captured by Craig Takalo, who was there to film a surfing video with his friends Nataliya and Michael.

The video shows Nataliya surfing behind the boat before Michael steps to the stern of the vessel. He then does a little dance to mimic the moves of Nataliya, causing him to lose balance and fall overboard.

Nataliya then fell into the water soon afterward.

The boating mishap didn't injure anyone.