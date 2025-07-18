Expand / Collapse search

Lake Minnetonka boater's boogie cut short after falling overboard

Published  July 18, 2025 12:08pm CDT
Mound
Boater boogie cut short on lake in Mound

A boater lost his balance while trying to match the dance moves of a surfer on the water in Mound.

The Brief

    • A man fell off a boat when he tried to mimic the dance moves of a surfer on a lake in Mound.
    • The footage was captured by a friend who was there to shoot a surfing video.
    • No one was injured.

MOUND, Minn. (FOX 9) - A boater's dance moves led him to fall off the vessel when he tried to match the moves of a surfer on Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota.

Boater tumbles into water 

Big picture view:

While taking the boat out on Lake Minnetonka in Mound, a man fell overboard when his balance failed him during a dance. 

The footage was captured by Craig Takalo, who was there to film a surfing video with his friends Nataliya and Michael.

The video shows Nataliya surfing behind the boat before Michael steps to the stern of the vessel. He then does a little dance to mimic the moves of Nataliya, causing him to lose balance and fall overboard. 

Nataliya then fell into the water soon afterward.

The boating mishap didn't injure anyone. 

The Source: This story uses information and video shared via Storyful. 

