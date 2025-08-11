Labubu seller Pop Mart set to open at Mall of America

article

The Brief Pop Mart will open its first Minnesota location at the Mall of America. The location is set to open sometime in the fall. Pop Mart is known for its line of Labubu dolls.



Pop Mart, the company that sells the popular Labubu dolls, is set to open its first location in Minnesota at the Mall of America.

What we know:

Mall officials announced Monday that Pop Mart will soon open its first Minnesota location at the mall.

Pop Mart has over 350 locations worldwide.

The backstory:

The store is known for selling the popular Labubu dolls.

"Recently, the iconic Labubu character from The Monsters, has emerged as a global sensation, with high aftermarket demand popularity across the world, making its in-store availability a major draw for serious collectors and trend-watchers alike," mall officials explain.

The dolls are so popular that, last week, mask thieves broke into a Los Angeles store and made off with $7,000 worth of Labubus.

What's next:

The store will open sometime this fall, the mall says. The store will be at the north end of Level 1.