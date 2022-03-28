LA Fitness must make their gyms accessible to people living with disabilities

LA Fitness Centers must make their gyms accessible to people living with disabilities following a settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

The settlement, announced Monday, stems from a case involving a man who used the LA Fitness in New Brighton, Minnesota. The MDHR investigation found that the gym removed rubber non-slip mats from their locker rooms without explanation and refused to reinstall them.

A member at the gym, Greg Reid, asked the mats be replaced or a handrail be installed since he needed them, so he would not slip on the locker room floor. In refusing Reid’s request the MDHR says they violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act for disability discrimination.

After today’s settlement LA Fitness will now have ensure that anyone with a disability can use their facilities without experiencing discrimination.

Approximately 11& of Minnesotans report having a disability, according to Minnesota Compass. Disability discrimination is one the largest areas of discrimination MDHR investigates. If you have been discriminated against because of your disability, call the Minnesota Discrimination Helpline at 1-833-454-0148 or go to https://mn.gov/mdhr/intake/consultationinquiryform.