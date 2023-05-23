Kurt Cobain's smashed, autographed guitar sold to Nirvana fan for almost $600K

article

A decades-old guitar autographed and smashed by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain sold for over half a million dollars, an auction house reported on Saturday.

Julien's Auctions sold the instrument for $595,000 at New York City's Hard Rock Cafe. The black Fender Stratocaster is no longer playable and covered with scratches and dents.

"The man was angry, and you could feel that on stage. And you would feel that by the way he would treat his instruments," Julien's Auctions director Kody Frederick told the news agency AFP.

"You can see here the break that took place as he slammed down the guitar, where the neck here kind of connects, as well as down here on the bottom where he slammed the guitar down," Frederick added.

FILE - Kurt Cobain's smashed Fender Stratocaster is pictured on display at Julien's Auctions in Gardena, California, on May 2, 2023. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Julien's Auctions predicted that the instrument would sell between $60,000 and $80,000, but bidders went far beyond that. The identity of the owner is not known, but Julien's Auctions told Fox Business that the buyer is a Nirvana fan who works in finance.

The instrument was signed by all three Nirvana band members, including Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic. Cobain's signature was directed to his friend, Mark Lanegan, who was a member of Screaming Trees.

"Hell-O Mark," the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" singer wrote on the guitar. "Love, your pal Kurdt Kobain".

FILE - US musician Kurt Cobain's smashed Fender Stratocaster is displayed at Julien's Auctions in Gardena, California on May 2, 2023. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Cobain often misspelled his name on autographs or wrote humorous things. The autograph added: "Washed up rock star".

"Sold for $595,900," Julien's Auctions announced in a Facebook post. "A lefty black Fender Stratocaster electric guitar, smashed by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana's Nevermind era and signed to the body by all three band members."

FILE - Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana. (Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

Cobain, who struggled with substance abuse and depression, committed suicide in 1994. Nirvana disbanded soon after, with drummer Dave Grohl going on to form the Foo Fighters.

