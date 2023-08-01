Krispy Kreme giving away free donuts for losing lottery tickets

article

With the anticipation growing for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, Krispy Kreme wants to offer a consolation prize even if lotto players don’t win.

Customers who show a lottery ticket for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing or a losing ticket from any lottery game in a Krispy Kreme store nationwide on Aug. 1-2 will get a free glazed donut.

RELATED: $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday night's drawing

The offer is good at Krispy Kreme locations while supplies last.

The Mega Millions prize soared to over $1 billion after no one won the last drawing on July 28. But no one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18.

Tuesday night's drawing is tied for the seventh-largest in U.S. history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



