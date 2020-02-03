Klobuchar's campaign staff, family members make last minute pitches to Iowa caucus-goers

article

Sen. Amy Klobuchar flew to Des Moines, Iowa Monday afternoon for the Iowa Caucus after spending the day in Washington, D.C. for the impeachment trial.

According to Klobuchar’s camp, she will be at a caucus site in Johnston, Iowa when caucusing starts at 7 p.m.

Her volunteers, many of them from Minnesota, spent the day making their last minute sales pitches.

With hours to go, Klobuchar’s volunteers fanned out across the state.

In the Des Moines suburbs, Lynn Lundeberg and Brad Carlson tried to convince voters to make Klobuchar their first or second choice.

Both Lundeberg and Carlson are from the Twin Cities like a lot of Klobuchar’s volunteers.

“I feel morally obligated to do it,” said Carlson. “I would be kicking myself if I didn’t. We need to get Trump out of the White House.”

An Amy Klobuchar field office on caucus day.

“Let’s finish strong,” said Klobuchar’s husband John Bessler to a campaign field office Monday. “Let’s win this!”

Bessler and Klobuchar’s daughter rallied the troops at two field offices in Des Moines while Klobuchar was in D.C.

“We’re really excited and we’re looking forward to having a great night at the caucuses,” said Bessler. “I think Amy’s going to very much exceed expectations here in Iowa.”

Klobuchar’s volunteers spent the day working the phones and knocking doors in shifts. Some of them will also be at caucus sites Monday night to win over voters at truly the last minute.

“For me, it’s a personal thing,” said Heidi Williams, of St. Louis Park, Minn. “It’s for my children and everyone’s children out there in America.”

For all of the volunteers, there will finally be results after a year’s worth of work.

“This is it,” said Lundeberg. “Everybody is gonna be watching what’s happening tonight. I’m excited, very optimistic.”

There is a lot up in the air Monday night. Klobuchar will need to show that her Iowa-based strategy has paid off.

For the first time, Iowa Democrats will release three different results. As always, the final delegate allocation will be released, but for the first time, we will see the results of the first round of voting and then the final round.

That means there will be multiple opportunities to claim victory Monday night.