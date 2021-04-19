Kennedy Space Center firefighter rides in F-16 with Thunderbird pilot

Andrew Morgan, a firefighter at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity over the weekend.

He took off in the backseat of an F-16 with Thunderbird Major Jason Markzon as his pilot. Prior to the flight, he showed the ropes by Thunderbirds and given a brief training session.

"It was surreal. It gave me a different perspective obviously from everything i'm used to and see on a daily basis," Morgan said. "To be able to do those maneuvers and what the guys are capable of is mindblowing."

Firefighter Morgan is already a real-life hero. He made a daring rescue back in October, bringing three painters to safety at the Vehicle Assembly building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. They were hanging 375 feet above the ground after a scaffolding broke.

Morgan reportedly repelled down the building, strapping one of the men to his body. The other two were hauled to the roof by the rest of his team.

"Once we got to the top, he was grateful, he was excited to be off the side of the building. He was very appreciative, to say the least, when we got up there," Morgan explained.

Shortly after the rescue, Morgan was recognized as the Space Coast Fire Chiefs' Association's Firefighter of the Year.

