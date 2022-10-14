Kellogg's launches rum-filled Eggo Nog Sippin' Cream just in time for the holiday season

article

Eggo has put a twist on one of the most popular drinks of the holiday season with its Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream.

The 40-proof was created in collaboration with Sugarlands Distilling Co. in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

"We're very excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to create this fun and festive version of our popular Appalachian Sippin' Cream," Greg Eidam, Sugarlands master distiller, said in a statement.

"Our team at the distillery worked hard to ensure hints of cinnamon and nutmeg came through in the flavors, making every sip reminiscent of a perfectly toasted Eggo waffle," Eidam continued.

Joe Beauprez, marketing director for Eggo, touched on the reasoning behind the creation of the rum-based liqueur.

"The holidays are exhausting for parents — from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves," he said.

"We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved ‘evening me time.' Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles —maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream — Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L'Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year," Beauprez continued.

Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream will be available for a limited time at select retailers.

