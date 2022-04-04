Kayaker rescued after falling into Mississippi River

article

A woman kayaking on the Mississippi River needed to be rescued after she fell out of her kayak and was stranded between sheets of ice near Little Falls, Minnesota.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the 51-year-old from Little Falls was kayaking on the Mississippi about a mile south of Little Falls around 4 p.m. Sunday when she went into the water.

Responding units were able to perform an ice rescue and get the woman out of the river. She was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

"This ice rescue was a dangerous situation for not only the victim, but for all responding personnel. The rescue was successful because of the collaborated efforts amongst all emergency personnel that were involved in this call," Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said in a statement.