Kanabec County crash leaves 1 man dead

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said a man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Peace Township, Kanabec County, that happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The MSP report states a Ford Escape and an SSR Terminator were both being driven north on Highway 65 near 310th Avenue when the Ford struck the SSR Terminator on the right side of the northbound lane.

The driver of the SSR Terminator, Richard James Duffee, 32, of Mora, Minnesota, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the crash report.

The driver of the Escape, an 18-year-old man from Mora, was not injured.

Road conditions were reportedly dry at the time of the crash, and no alcohol is suspected of being involved.