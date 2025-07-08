Judge reduces damages after Minneapolis couple's failed vasectomy leads to child

The Brief A judge reduced the $1.1 million in damages granted to an Excelsior couple after a challenge by the urology clinic. The judge reduced the damages by $495,000. The couple is now seeking a new trial to fight some of the reductions.



A judge has reduced the $1.1 million in damages granted to an Excelsior couple in a lawsuit filed after the couple had a child following a failed vasectomy.

Lawsuit over failed vasectomy

The backstory:

Last year, Steven and Megan Szlachtowski sued Minnesota Urology over the vasectomy performed by the clinic in 2019.

After the procedure, a nurse mistakenly told the couple they could stop using contraceptives. But the company later admitted testing showed the procedure hadn't worked.

Award granted:

A jury ultimately awarded the Szlachtowskis $1.1 million in damages in November 2024.

Following the judgment, Minnesota Urology filed a motion last February, asking the court for a new trial or the judge to reduce the award, arguing in part that the jury's verdict was not justified, and the court made errors with the damages award.

Damages reduced

What we know:

In a ruling issued last month, the judge agreed in part with Minnesota Urology's arguments, reducing the awards for the Szlachtowskis by $495,000:

The judge ruled the court erred in allowing damages for emotional distress for Steven Szlachtowski, subtracting $150,000 from the award.

The judge also determined $15,000 for lack of consortium shouldn't have been granted.

Finally, the judge lowered the emotional distress for Megan Szlachtowski from $450,000 to $120,000.

What's next:

The Szlachtowskis were given a 30-day window to either accept the change to Megan Szlachtowski's emotional distress award or ask for a new trial on the issue.

In a letter to the court filed last week, the Szlachtowskis told the court they would seek a new trial.