Jordan wins DFL race for special primary in District 60A

article

The numbers are in for the special primary for the Minnesota House District 60A seat.

A special election was held because Rep. Diane Loeffler passed away in November. A member of the the DFL party, she had held the seat for 15 years.

The DFL race had a crowded field with 11 candidates. With all precincts reporting, Sydney Jordan leads the DFL primary field with 28.55 percent of the votes, according to unofficial results. According to her campaign website, Jordan works as the state director of the Save the Boundary Waters advocacy group, which fights against pollution.

Marty Super won the primary for the Legal Marijuana Now party. He ran unopposed.

The special election will be held on February 4.