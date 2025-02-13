Joann stores closing nationwide including Minnesota and Wisconsin: List

article

The Brief Craft retailer Joann is closing about 500 of its stores nationwide. The closures include a number of locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The announcement of the closures came after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the second filing within a year.



The decision to close hundreds of Joann stores after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January. This is the second bankruptcy filing for the company, having filed for Chapter 11 protection back in March 2024.

After filing for bankruptcy in March 2024, Joann reemerged as a private company, but continued to struggle, leading to the second filing in January 2025. The company is now looking to sell the business and said that closing "underperforming" locations is required for that process.

Joann stores closing in Minnesota

Joann has 21 stores in Minnesota. Now, 12 are slated to close.

Here are the locations that are set to close:

Apple Valley: 7614 150th St W, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Bemidji: 1401 Paul Bunyan Dr NW Ste 60, Bemidji, MN 56601

Coon Rapids: 12779 Riverdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Elk River: 19154 Freeport Street NW, Elk River, MN 55330

Faribault: 200 Western Ave NW, Suite C10, Faribault, MN 55021

Hibbing: 990 W 41st St Ste 2, Hibbing, MN 55746

Hutchinson: 1060 Highway 15, Hutchinson, MN 55350

Mankato: 1400 Madison Avenue Suite #500, Mankato, MN 56001

Maple Grove: 12550 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Shakopee: 4120 Dean Lakes Boulevard, Shakopee, MN 55379

Willmar: 1605 1st St S, Willmar, MN 56201

Woodbury: 8208 Tamarack Vlg, Woodbury, MN 55125

The closures will leave nine remaining stores in Alexandria, Brainerd, Duluth, Edina, Maplewood, Minnetonka, Rochester, Roseville, and Saint Cloud.

Joann stores closing in Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, 16 of the company's 23 locations are set to close.

Here are the locations that are slated to shut down:

Beaver Dam: 1645 North Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916

Brookfield: 16800 W Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53005

Cudahy: 5656 S Packard Ave, Cudahy, WI 53110

Fond du Lac: 806 West Johnson Street, Fond du Lac, WI 54935

Janesville: 2700 N. Pontiac Dr Ste 150, Janesville, WI 53545

Lake Geneva: 600 N. Edwards Blvd, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Madison: 2021 Zeier Rd, Madison, WI 53704

Marinette: 2402 Roosevelt Road, Marinette, WI 54143

Marshfield: 1919 N Central Avenue, Marshfield, WI 54449

Menomonee Falls: N78 W14531 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Oshkosh: 1226 Koeller St, Oshkosh, WI 54902

Pewaukee: 2020 Silvernail Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072

Plover: 1150 Meridian Drive, Plover, WI 54467

Racine: 2629 S. Green Bay Road, Racine, WI 53406

Sheboygan: 4079 Highway 28, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085

Watertown: 401 Bernard St, Watertown, WI 53094

That would leave just seven stores in Wisconsin: Appleton, Eau Claire, Green Bay, Greenfield, Onalaska, Wausau, and Wisconsin Dells.

