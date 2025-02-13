Joann stores closing nationwide including Minnesota and Wisconsin: List
(FOX 9) - The fabric and craft retailer, Joann, announced it's closing about 500 stories across the U.S. due to post-pandemic financial struggles, and bankruptcy filings.
Joann fabric's closing stores
The decision to close hundreds of Joann stores after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January. This is the second bankruptcy filing for the company, having filed for Chapter 11 protection back in March 2024.
After filing for bankruptcy in March 2024, Joann reemerged as a private company, but continued to struggle, leading to the second filing in January 2025. The company is now looking to sell the business and said that closing "underperforming" locations is required for that process.
Joann stores closing in Minnesota
Joann has 21 stores in Minnesota. Now, 12 are slated to close.
Here are the locations that are set to close:
- Apple Valley: 7614 150th St W, Apple Valley, MN 55124
- Bemidji: 1401 Paul Bunyan Dr NW Ste 60, Bemidji, MN 56601
- Coon Rapids: 12779 Riverdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448
- Elk River: 19154 Freeport Street NW, Elk River, MN 55330
- Faribault: 200 Western Ave NW, Suite C10, Faribault, MN 55021
- Hibbing: 990 W 41st St Ste 2, Hibbing, MN 55746
- Hutchinson: 1060 Highway 15, Hutchinson, MN 55350
- Mankato: 1400 Madison Avenue Suite #500, Mankato, MN 56001
- Maple Grove: 12550 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove, MN 55369
- Shakopee: 4120 Dean Lakes Boulevard, Shakopee, MN 55379
- Willmar: 1605 1st St S, Willmar, MN 56201
- Woodbury: 8208 Tamarack Vlg, Woodbury, MN 55125
The closures will leave nine remaining stores in Alexandria, Brainerd, Duluth, Edina, Maplewood, Minnetonka, Rochester, Roseville, and Saint Cloud.
Joann stores closing in Wisconsin
In Wisconsin, 16 of the company's 23 locations are set to close.
Here are the locations that are slated to shut down:
- Beaver Dam: 1645 North Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916
- Brookfield: 16800 W Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53005
- Cudahy: 5656 S Packard Ave, Cudahy, WI 53110
- Fond du Lac: 806 West Johnson Street, Fond du Lac, WI 54935
- Janesville: 2700 N. Pontiac Dr Ste 150, Janesville, WI 53545
- Lake Geneva: 600 N. Edwards Blvd, Lake Geneva, WI 53147
- Madison: 2021 Zeier Rd, Madison, WI 53704
- Marinette: 2402 Roosevelt Road, Marinette, WI 54143
- Marshfield: 1919 N Central Avenue, Marshfield, WI 54449
- Menomonee Falls: N78 W14531 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
- Oshkosh: 1226 Koeller St, Oshkosh, WI 54902
- Pewaukee: 2020 Silvernail Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072
- Plover: 1150 Meridian Drive, Plover, WI 54467
- Racine: 2629 S. Green Bay Road, Racine, WI 53406
- Sheboygan: 4079 Highway 28, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
- Watertown: 401 Bernard St, Watertown, WI 53094
That would leave just seven stores in Wisconsin: Appleton, Eau Claire, Green Bay, Greenfield, Onalaska, Wausau, and Wisconsin Dells.