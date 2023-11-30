Jewish lawmaker faces criticism from Minnesota DFL over comments on Palestine

DFL lawmakers issued a rebuke against a Jewish Minnesota state senator's comments on Palestinian youth this week.

Fellow DFL lawmakers say Senator Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) went too far with his statements during a news conference on Wednesday. Senator Latz spoke in opposition to pro-Palestinian activists rallying against state investments in Israel on Wednesday.

In the hours after the news conference, critics took issue with part of Latz's remarks: "Palestinian youth dream of the opportunity to achieve glory and martyrdom by killing as many Jews as possible," said Senator Latz.

On Thursday, a day after Latz's remarks, 13 DFL senators and DFL Chair Ken Martin wrote statements condemning Latz's remarks, saying the remarks were generalizations, dehumanizing, and prejudicial.

"It is unacceptable for people in positions of leadership — particularly those with large public platforms — to use dehumanizing, degrading language to describe entire populations of people," the senators' letter reads. "The language we use, especially at this moment, matters. As such, we denounce and condemn the dangerous language and rhetoric used by Sen. Latz at his press conference in the strongest terms. This type of language has no place in our public discourse, much less from a member of the Minnesota Senate."

In his own statement, Martin wrote: "Inflammatory rhetoric from elected officials is counterproductive to addressing rising Islamophobia and antisemitism. Over the last several years, hateful rhetoric from far-right leaders has fueled both Islamophobia and antisemitism. All DFLers should set a better example and avoid applying broad generalizations to entire groups of people. Part of our values as DFLers is our recognition of the humanity of both the Israeli and Palestinian peoples."

In his own statement Thursday afternoon, Latz fired back, saying his fellow senators had taken his remarks out of context. Latz says his remarks were referencing the indoctrination that Palestinian children face from Hamas.

"It is unfortunate that some are choosing to attack my speech by taking one sentence of my remarks out of context," Latz wrote. "The six sentences preceding the one they are criticizing make it clear that I am not referring to all Palestinian youth but rather the Gazans who are taught at Hamas-controlled UNRWA schools."

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC), which took part in Wednesday's news conference with Latz, stood by Latz's remarks.

"We must all be immensely cautious to avoid using generalizations and dehumanizing language about people due to their national, racial, religious, ethnic, or other identity," the statement read. "There is nothing hateful, prejudicial, or false in describing Hamas – a terrorist dictatorship guilty of war crimes against both Israelis and the Palestinians it governs – as toxic."

The JCRC added: "We agree with Sen. Latz’s colleagues that ‘we must be able to have difficult conversations while maintaining respect for the humanity of everyone.’ Essential to such conversations is the acknowledgment that the atrocities committed by Hamas are evil and without justification. We invite those who signed the letter and others who wish to uplift everyone’s humanity to engage with us."

FOX 9 has attached Latz's full comments in the video above.