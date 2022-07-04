Jet ski explodes, starts on fire after fill up on lake

A joy ride on the lake went down in flames for one man on Saturday.

On July 2, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and area first responders received a report of a jet ski that exploded and started on fire on Lake Little 14 – approximately 15 miles North of the city of Kinney.

The 42-year-old driver and lone occupant had just refueled the machine and was about 15-20 feet from shore when he tried to start it, which resulted in the jet ski's engine compartment combusting.

According to authorities, the driver jumped off the jet ski after the explosion, realizing the machine was on fire.

The driver was wearing a life jacket and floated in the water until other bystanders from shore came to his assistance. He received non-life threatening injuries that were believed to be from impact injuries during the explosion, and debris from the machine.