Jamar Clark shooting: What we know, what's next

Jamar Clark was shot by Minneapolis police at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 outside of an apartment on the 1600 block of Plymouth Avenue N. Clark, 24, died Monday, Nov. 16 after he was removed from life support. Witnesses have said Clark was in handcuffs and unarmed at the time of the shooting, but Minneapolis police said preliminary reports indicate Clark was not handcuffed.

Initial police call

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 2 Minneapolis police officers responded to a request for assistance from paramedics who reported that Jamar Clark was disrupting their ability to aid an assault victim. Minneapolis police have said Clark was a suspect in the assault. At some point during an altercation that ensued between Clark and the officers, an officer discharged his weapon, striking Clark.

Medical examiner’s report

According to the Hennepin County medical examiner's office, Jamar Clark died of a gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Clark was unarmed, handcuffs in question

BCA superintendent Drew Evans confirmed Jamar Clark was unarmed when he was shot and that handcuffs were recovered after the incident.

"We’re still examining whether the handcuffs were on Mr. Clark or if they just fell out at the scene," Evans said.

Union chief: Clark was reaching for officer’s gun and was never cuffed

Minneapolis Police Federation president Bob Kroll said handcuffs were never placed on Jamar Clark and that Clark was trying to take an officer's gun.

Video of incident

Evans confirmed his investigators have several videos of the incident, but none capture the entirety of what happened, and there is no police body camera footage or squad car dash cam footage. Evans said the videos will not be released.

"We don’t want to taint the interviews that may be ongoing with witnesses in this case," Evans said. "And by having video public, there is the potential for tainting portions of the investigation."

Officers identified

The BCA identified the officers involved in the shooting as Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze. Both officers have been with the MPD for 13 months and have been police officers for 7 years.

Occupation of 4th Precinct

Outraged community members and demonstrators with Black Lives Matter have occupied the vestibule of the 4th Precinct since the hours after Clark’s shooting, while others have camped outside.

Demands of Black Lives Matter

1. Footage from the incident

2. An independent organization to investigate

3. Media to cover witness testimony, not just police point of view

4. Community oversight with "full disciplinary power"

5. Officers to live in the communities they serve

Mayor, police chief request DOJ investigation

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges and Police Chief Janee Harteau have requested a Department of Justice civil rights investigation into the shooting of Jamar Clark. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI responded with the following:

"This federal investigation will be conducted by the FBI and will be concurrent to the state’s investigation. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota and prosecutors with the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division will independently review all evidence to determine if Mr. Clark’s death involved any prosecutable violations of federal criminal civil rights statutes."

I-94 protest

Hours after Mayor Hodges announced the DOJ investigation request, nearly 300 protesters shut down Interstate 94 northbound near Broadway Ave. in Minneapolis. According to State Patrol Lt. Tiffani Schweigart, 34 adults and 8 juveniles were arrested and booked into jail after refusing to clear the area around 9 p.m. Most of those arrested received misdemeanor citations for unlawful assembly and being pedestrians on the freeway.

Police reclaim the precinct

On the afternoon of No. 18, Minneapolis police began removing from the 4th Precinct. Chief Harteau said the department received complaints from the community about being unable to reach the police station. The chief said bottles and rocks were thrown at officers as they approached the 4th Precinct to remove protesters.

Gov. Dayton meets with Jamar Clark's family

"I have met this afternoon with members of Mr. Jamar Clark’s family, with the leaders of Black Lives Matter Minneapolis, and with Congressman Keith Ellison. I expressed my sympathy to the members of Mr. Clark’s family and his community for their loss.

"We were joined by telephone by Assistant United States Attorney General Vanita Gupta, head of the Department’s Civil Rights Division and Anthony Newby of Neighborhoods Organizing for Change.

"The Assistant Attorney General repeated her statement last night that a release of any tapes now in the possession of the State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension would be "extremely detrimental" to the federal investigation.

"Accordingly, I asked the family and Black Lives Matter leaders to meet with the Department of Justice Attorneys, who will be flying to Minnesota tomorrow, to discuss the disposition of the tapes.

"I will urge that the tapes be provided to the family and released to the public, as soon as doing so will not jeopardize the Department of Justice’s investigation.

"I will also urge the Department of Justice lawyers and the U.S. Attorney to investigate any matters, which occurred in Minneapolis during the past week that may have violated the civil rights of any Minnesota citizens.

"I also reiterate my call for a Special Session of the Minnesota Legislature to address the racial disparities in North Minneapolis and elsewhere in Minnesota.

"And I will meet with leaders of Black Lives Matter Minneapolis and Neighborhoods Organizing for Change in December."

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges releases statement on protests (11/21):