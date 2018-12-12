Filmmakers look for public's help to finish Jacob Wetterling documentary
For nearly three decades, Jacob Wetterling’s disappearance was one of Minnesota’s most well-known missing persons cases.
Patty Wetterling reacts to Jayme Closs found alive
Patty Wetterling, whose son Jacob Wetterling, was abducted and killed in St. Joseph, Minnesota in 1989, reacts to the news that missing Barron, Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs was found alive after nearly three months.
Jail audio of Danny Heinrich released
Newly released audio of a jail phone call reveals Danny Heinrich admitting to killing Jacob Wetterling, but saying he is not a “monster.”
Jared Scheierl awared over $17 million in civil lawsuit
Scheierl was assaulted by Danny Heinrich in 1989, months before Heinrich murdered Jacob Wetterling
The evolution of missing children cases
Over the decades the approach toward missing children cases has evolved.
Running Home for Jacob kicks off Saturday in St. Paul
Running Home for Jacob kicks off Saturday at Phalen Park in St. Paul.
Retired FBI investigator defends handling of Wetterling investigation
A retired FBI investigator defends the handling of the Jacob Wetterling investigation.
Authorities released the Jacob Wetterling case file to the public Thursday—more than 41,000 pages detailing the nearly 30-year investigation from Jacob’s abduction in 1989 to his killer Danny Heinrich’s confession in 2016.
The evidence that led to Danny Heinrich in the Wetterling case
Scouring through files of the Wetterling case file, the amount of physical evidence in the Wetterling investigation is staggering. It looks like it was all there from the beginning, yet the dots were never connected.
Ex-FBI investigator defends actions in Wetterling case
Former FBI investigator Al Garber disagreed with the Stearns County Sheriff's re-telling of the Wetterling case file. Later, Garber sat down with Fox 9 to discuss his qualms with Gudmundson's presentation.
Jacob Wetterling case file released to public
Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson repeatedly emphasized the Jacob Wetterlinginvestigation “went off the rails” early on.
Sheriff details missed opportunities in Wetterling investigation
Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson detailed the Wetterling investigation with a power point presentation to reporters Thursday, ahead of the case file release. He repeatedly emphasized the investigation “went off the rails” early on.
Wetterling case files released
Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson hosted a press conference to give details regarding the release of the Jacob Wetterling case files.
Former FBI investigator Al Garber defends Wetterling investigation
Former FBI investigator Al Garber took the podium at the Stearns County Sheriff's Office press conference to defend the FBI's involvement in the Jacob Wetterling investigation, but Sheriff Don Gudmundson cut him off, telling him to "take it outside."
Jacob Wetterling case file to be released Thursday
After nearly 30 years, Fox 9 will be getting an in-depth look at the investigation into one of Minnesota's most notorious criminal cases.
Breaking down Thursday's release of the Wetterling files
Fox 9's Paul Blume breaks down the upcoming release of the Wetterling files Thursday morning.
Jacob Wetterling Community Center underway in St. Joseph
The Jacob Wetterling Community Center is underway in St. Joseph, Minnesota, in an effort to bring the community together in Wetterling's memory.