Patty Wetterling reacts to Jayme Closs found alive

Patty Wetterling, whose son Jacob Wetterling, was abducted and killed in St. Joseph, Minnesota in 1989, reacts to the news that missing Barron, Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs was found alive after nearly three months.

Wetterling case files released

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson hosted a press conference to give details regarding the release of the Jacob Wetterling case files.