Jackson County, Minn. Sheriff's Office escorts retiring dispatcher home after final shift

article

A dispatcher with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in southern Minnesota got a special send-off after working his final shift this weekend.

Larry Anderson wrapped up a 16-year career with the sheriff's office as a jailer and dispatcher on Saturday.

In online posts, the sheriff's office honored Anderson's hard work over his career.

"When you've been a dispatcher for 16 years like Larry, you've been through a lot," the department wrote. "You've ridden that roller coaster ride of emotions that the profession brings.

"You've answered thousands of 911 and non-emergency calls," they continued. "It could be for a stabbing, a caller wondering about road conditions, a medical for a heart attack, a dog-at-large, a fight, a domestic disturbance with screaming in the background, a cat in a tree, someone in a bad accident who is trapped inside their vehicle, and a variety of other calls. And when you dispatch officers to a potentially dangerous call, you sit there helplessly at dispatch wondering if your officers are ok."

Included in the goodbye message was a video of Anderson tearing up as he received a "farewell" call over the radio.

Advertisement

"You hope and pray for the best but can't help but think about the worst until you hear that first update they are '10-2.' There is no telling what the next call will bring," deputies added. "You go home at the end of your shift often mentally drained and do it all over again the next day. It's the roller coaster ride of a dispatcher. And when you call it a career, it's hard on you and your co-workers. Because you've been in the trenches together."

At the end of the night, deputies turned out their lights and gave Anderson an escort home.

The department says, outside of his job with the sheriff's office, Anderson is well known in Jackson, Minnesota. He currently serves on the city council and also works as an umpire and ref for various high school sporting events. Before he joined the sheriff's office, he was a radio station announcer.

"His voice is so well known locally," deputies wrote, "many folks who called the Sheriff's Office knew who answered - "Larry, is that you?" And Larry knew so many local people, he didn't need Caller ID! He recognized the caller half the time!"

