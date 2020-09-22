It's officially fall, but summer weather is sticking around in Minnesota

Leaves changing, pumpkin picking and corn mazing: fall is officially here, but summer weather is sticking around for Minnesotans.

Tuesday marks the first official day of the new season and we are welcoming it with above normal temperatures. For the next few days, we’ll be soaking up upper 70s and 80s, when we normally experience the upper 60s this time of year.

By Wednesday afternoon, we’ll keep our eyes on the sky as storms have the potential of developing into northern Minnesota, moving southeast.

By the weekend, more seasonable weather returns, with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s, and a better chcane of rain.

