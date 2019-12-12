ISD 191 school board votes to close three schools

article

The school board for District 191 voted Thursday to close three schools due to declining enrollment within the district.

The board approved resolutions that will close Sioux Trail Elementary School and Metcalf Middle School in Burnsville, and Marion W. Savage Elementary in Savage.

In November, along with falling enrollment, administrators also pointed to low funding for the justification behind the proposal to shut down the three schools. A review found that eight schools in ISD 191 operate under capacity.

Despite the review, parents FOX 9 spoke with said they weren't happy with the decision to close the schools.

“I love the teachers at both of the schools and I’m heartbroken because I know how great they are and I know they are making an impact on the kids that they teach,” said Jessica McMahon, a District 191 Parent.