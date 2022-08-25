Isanti man convicted of murder in 1993 cold case

A hockey dad and Isanti businessman has been found guilty of murdering Jeanne Childs in June 1993.

A jury on Thursday spent about a few hours deliberating before finding Jerry Westrom, 56, guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder.

Westrom was arrested 25 years after Childs, a known sex worker, was found stabbed to death inside her apartment.

Prosecutors said DNA evidence at the crime scene matched DNA that investigators swabbed from a napkin that Westrom used and discarded at a hockey game. However, defense attorneys for Westrom said authorities had the wrong guy and that other evidence points to another suspect.

Jurors deliberated for only about an hour on Thursday afternoon, after a week-long trial, before reaching the guilty verdict on both murder counts.

Sentencing will be held at a later date.