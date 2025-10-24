Iowa Hawkeyes father-son social post goes viral after ‘magical’ moment

The Brief A longtime Iowa Hawkeyes fan is going viral for a social media post describing a "magical" moment at a recent game with his son. After several miscarriages, Bruce Dall says he never thought the moment would happen with his now 10-year-old son Kinnick. Dall joined FOX 9's All Day to talk about his experience, and the post that led to it.



Ahead of the Gophers vs. Hawkeyes football game on Saturday, a social media post from a father celebrating a "magical" moment with his son is pulling the heart strings of fans on both sides of the field.

‘Magical’ Iowa Hawkeyes fan moment

What we know:

Self-proclaimed Iowa Hawkeyes die-hard Bruce Dall took to X to post what he called a "magical" night at last weekend's game against Penn State – one that he thought would never happen.

Dall says in the post that he and his wife previously had four miscarriages, leaving them to wonder if they would ever conceive children.

But in 2015, a "gift from God" occurred when their son Kinnick was born. Fittingly, they named him after Hawkeyes legend Nile Kinnick, who won the 1939 Heisman Trophy.

Dall joined FOX 9’s All Day to talk about his experience, and the post that led to it. You can watch his interview in the player above.

What's next:

The Gophers are currently 5-2 on the season under coach P.J. Fleck. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes currently hold the same record, in the same division.

Kick-off for the long-held rivalry is set for 2:30 p.m.

You can watch the Gopher Pregame Show on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL beginning at 9 a.m.