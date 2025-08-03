International Wolf Center introduces 2 new pups

The Brief The International Wolf Center introduced two new pups at its exhibit. Officials say they were successfully introduced and are being monitored around the clock. The pups are named Cedar and Rowan.



The International Wolf Center announced the successful introduction of two new ambassador wolves to its exhibit pack.

New pups at International Wolf Center

Big picture view:

Two new wolf pups, Cedar and Rowan, were added to the exhibit pack at the International Wolf Center after months of socialization, according to a news release from the wildlife refuge.

Officials say the pups were given weeks to feel comfortable in a holding area adjacent to the main exhibit before adult wolves were brought in to meet them.

Monitoring of the pups continues as staff ensure they adjust well to their new home.

What they're saying:

The center's wolf curator, Giselle Narváez Rivera, released a statement, saying, "Even though we have successfully introduced non-related pups to adult wolves in the past, every introduction is different since each pup shows a distinct personality and each existing pack has unique behavioral dynamics."

Rivera added that the introductions with dominant males and females in the pack "went extremely well, allowing the dominant individuals to have separate time with the pups and display important behaviors."

Subordinate males in the pack also showed nurturing behavior to the pups, such as grooming them and bringing them food items.

More information on the pups' progress can be viewed here.