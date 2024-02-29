Missouri police officer, process server killed in shooting, reports say

article

Two police officers and a process server were injured in a shooting outside Kansas City on Thursday. Two of them reportedly did not survive.

The shootings happened around 1 p.m. in the town of Independence, Missouri, a suburb with about 122,000 residents. Two police officers were shot, as well as a civil process server, as they were attempting to serve an eviction notice.

According to FOX 4 Kansas City, one officer has passed away. The second officer is in surgery.

TV station KSHB reports that the process server has since died as well.

Police say one person has been arrested so far, but it was not immediately clear if it was the shooter.

There were no immediate details about what led up to the shooting.

Nearby schools were put into lockdown mode as a precaution, but those have since been lifted.

Information from FOX News and the Associated Press was used in this report.