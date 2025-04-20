Illinois plane crash leaves 4 from Menomonie dead

The Brief A plane crash in central Illinois claimed the lives of four people from Menomonie, Wisconsin. Officials have not yet identified the victims, but said the flight was carrying two men and two women. The NTSB is now investigating the cause of the crash.



A plane crash near Trilla, Illinois on Saturday claimed the lives of four people from Menomonie, Wisconsin, officials said.

Deadly plane crash in Trilla

What we know:

Illinois State Police say the plane crashed around 10:15 a.m. near Trilla in southern Illinois. Authorities say it appears the Cessna 180 struck powerlines and crashed into a field, according to the FAA and NTSB.

Officials said four people, two men and two women, from Menomonie, Wisconsin were killed.

The exact cause of the crash is not yet known.

FAA investigators were on scene on Saturday and NTSB crews were expected to arrive at the scene on Sunday.

Authorities have also not yet identified the victims as they worked to notify family members.

Governor reacts to crash

What they're saying:

The NTSB tells FOX 32 in Chicago they will review flight tracking data, recordings from air traffic control, maintenance records, weather, and other factors as they investigate.

In a statement, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker mourned the victims of the crash.

"Terrible news out of Coles County," he said. "My administration is monitoring the situation as we keep those impacted by the plane crash in our thoughts today. Thank you to the first responders who rushed to the scene. Please follow the guidance of officials as they provide assistance."

What's next:

A preliminary NTSB report, which should be released in the next two to four weeks, may lend some insight into what caused the crash.