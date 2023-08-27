'Illegally parked' Minivan with three kids inside towed from parking lot early Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A minivan, parked illegally, was towed from a downtown Minneapolis parking lot early Sunday morning with three kids inside.
The van was taken to a tow lot in North Minneapolis before the children were discovered.
An employee at the tow lot says the van had heavily tinted windows and was unaware there was anyone inside.
The children were reunited with their mother.
No arrests have been made and the MPD did not comment further.