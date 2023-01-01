Expand / Collapse search
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s family issues statement after his arrest: 'Presumption of innocence'

By Bradford Betz
Published 
FOX News

MOSCOW, Idaho - The family of the suspect in the Nov. 13 fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students have finally spoken out after his arrest on Friday.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 1:30 a.m. Friday in eastern Pennsylvania on a warrant charging him with four counts of murder and burglary for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.

bryan-christopher-kohberger-idaho-murders.jpg

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested the morning of Dec. 30, 2022, in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students, a source told Fox News Digital. (Washington State University/Instagram)

"We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions," Kohberger's family said in a statement released by his public defender, Jason A. LaBar. 

The family said they "will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother."

On behalf of the victims, Kohberger's family said "there are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them."

"We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process," the family said.

Bryan-Kohberger-Mug.jpg

Photo shows Bryan Kohberger, 28, who was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students. (Credit: Monroe County Correctional Facility)

Kohberger, a graduate student studying criminal justice at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, appeared before a judge Friday in Monroe County Court.

RELATED: 'Not a hint of stress'; WSU students react to arrest in Idaho murder case

Pullman is a 15-minute drive from the rental home where the four students were stabbed to death on Nov. 13, 2022.