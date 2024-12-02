Ice rescues have officials warning of thin conditions, precaution

article

The Brief Two people were rescued, including one teen boy, from Markgrafs Lake in Woodbury after they fell through the ice on Monday. The first victim was rescued by emergency personnel, but the teen boy wasn't immediately rescued. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the boy remains in critical condition, the girl is in stable condition.



Two people were rescued from Markgrafs Lake in Woodbury after falling through the ice on Monday evening, leading authorities to warn people about being precautions when heading out on ice this winter.

What we know

According to Woodbury police, just before 4:30 p.m., a 911 call came in reporting that a child had gone through the ice on Markgrafs Lake.

At the scene, police were told that others had gone onto the lake to rescue the first person and also fell through the ice.

Authorities say they were able to rescue one person from the lake, but the other person who fell through, a teenage boy, was "not able to be immediately rescued."

He was later recovered from the lake by divers, police said.

Both victims were taken to Regions Hospital.

Police believe no others had fallen through the ice.

According to authorities, the teen who was rescued was the first person to have fallen through the ice, but the second to be rescued.

What we don't know

Authorities said a 16-year-old boy had gone through the ice, then a 12-year-old girl went in after him trying to help.

Investigators said they are still trying to piece together exactly what led up to this incident. They said a group of three children were together when two had gone through the ice, and the third person went to call for help.

Second water rescue of the day in Woodbury

This marks the second water rescue in Woodbury on Monday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff, around 11:15 a.m. a man was rescued from Wilmes Lake after falling through the ice. The man was pulled to safety, but authorities did not say whether he was taken to the hospital.

Authorities warn of thin ice

Law enforcement is warning Minnesotans to use caution when going out onto frozen lakes.

According to authorities, ice should be 4 inches thick for walking, 5–7 inches for snowmobiles and ATVs and 8–12 inches for vehicles.

They also warn not to go onto ice alone, avoid cracks and moving water.

If you fall into the water, authorities say to remain calm, try to pull yourself back onto the ice by kicking your legs and using your arms to pull yourself onto a solid surface. Then you should crawl away from the hole in the ice on your stomach to distribute your weight evenly.