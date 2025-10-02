ICE detains entire roofing crew in St. Paul, advocates say

The Brief An entire roofing crew was detained by ICE on Thursday during an operation in St. Paul. Advocates say agents rolled up around 8:30 a.m. as the crew was working. FOX 9 has reached out to ICE for more information on the detainment.



ICE agents detained an entire roofing crew in St. Paul during an enforcement operation on Thursday morning, according to a statement from advocacy groups.

Roofing crew detained

What we know:

The Immigrant Defense Network and Comunidades Organizando el Poder y la Acción Latina, organizations that advocate for immigrants, said in a release on Thursday that a roofing crew was detained while on a job in St. Paul's North End Neighborhood.

According to the group, witnesses said the agents rolled up around 8:30 a.m. in unmarked vans and detained the entire crew while they were working.

What they're saying:

In a post Thursday morning, Minnesota House Rep. Athena Hollins, whose district covers part of the North End neighborhood, issued a statement on the detainment.

"These men weren't breaking the law, they weren't dangerous gang members or drug dealers," wrote Rep. Hollins. "They were working – contributing to our society and our neighborhoods and our economy."

Hollins added: "No one should have to go to work, afraid that they will be detained. No child should wonder if their parents will come home tonight. These raids are not about safety—they are about cruelty and control."

What we don't know:

FOX 9 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to see if they can confirm any details about the detainment.

The report comes days after federal immigration officials held a news conference about uncovering evidence of immigration fraud in the Twin Cities during a multi-day operation. Officials said they found examples of sham marriages, faked death certificates along with visa overstays.

"At the end of the day, this is what the government should be doing," said USCIS Director Joseph Edlow. "We have a responsibility to keep this system legitimate. And when you see what has been uncovered by these diligent officers over the past two weeks, less than a two-week period, that's only the tip of the iceberg to what we're actually dealing with when it comes to immigration fraud. That ultimately is, in my opinion, the same thing as a threat to our national security, a threat to public safety, and something that we've got to take seriously."

What's next:

The Immigrant Defense Network and Comunidades Organizando el Poder y la Acción Latina say they are hosting a "vigil" for the detained workers on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Marydale Park.