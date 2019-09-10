Ian Leonard's 13th Annual Bad Pants Open tees off in Maple Grove
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - He's known for some very wacky pants, but he's our very good friend, and it's all for a very good cause!
Ian Leonard was out of the weather center Tuesday for the 13th annual Bad Pants Open at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove, Minn.
Bringing some of the wildest and brightest pants together in one place, the event helps raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota and The Minnesota PGA REACH Foundation.
Golfers show off their wacky pants at the 13th Annual Bad Pants Open in Maple Grove, Minnesota.