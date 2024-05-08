Ian Gelder, 'Game of Thrones' star, dies at 74

article

British actor Ian Gelder, who starred on "Game of Thrones," died on Monday, May 6 following a battle with cancer. He was 74.

"He was a beautiful man, a fine actor and will be hugely missed by his colleagues and all those that loved him," Gelder's representative told Fox News Digital.

Gelder, who was best known for his role as Kevan Lannister on the hit HBO series, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December, according to his husband, Ben Daniels.

"It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder," Daniels shared online.

"Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast. He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years."

Daniels added, "If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday. He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light.

"He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self pity. Ever. He was remarkable and will be so missed. This pic was taken at Christmas time after I’d got him out of hospital and even though he’d gone through the worst three weeks there you can still see his joy and love shining through. Rest well my sweet Chianni," Daniels shared alongside a photo of the pair smiling.

