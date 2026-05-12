I-94 closure: Minneapolis to St. Paul shut down May 15-18 for bridge work

The Brief Interstate 94 will close between Minneapolis and St. Paul from Friday night, May 15 to Monday morning, May 18 for bridge work. Drivers will be detoured via I-35W, Highway 36 and I-35E, and should expect additional closures on John Ireland Boulevard starting Tuesday, May 19. All construction is weather dependent and subject to change.



Drivers should prepare for major closures on I-94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul this weekend as crews pour a new bridge deck over the interstate.

I-94 closed in Minneapolis, St. Paul

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), westbound I-94 between I-35E and Dale Street in St. Paul will close at 10 p.m. Friday, May 15. The westbound ramps from 5th Street and Marion Street will stay open all weekend.

Meanwhile, eastbound I-94 between I-35W in Minneapolis and I-35E in St. Paul will close at 11 p.m. Friday, May 15. Entrance ramps in the area will start closing at 10 p.m., MnDOT warns.

Then, starting at 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, John Ireland Boulevard will close in both directions between Rice Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard to allow crews to remove a crane. MnDOT says the closure will last until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20.

Drivers should prepare for major closures on I-94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul this weekend as crews pour a new bridge deck over the major interstate connection. (Supplied)

Why you should care:

Traffic will be detoured using I-35W, Highway 36 and I-35E, as Highway 280 will also be closed. Both directions of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, May 18.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, with potentially high-traffic summer events happening in downtown St. Paul.

What's next:

As is the case in Minnesota, MnDOT says all construction activities and scheduling are dependent on weather.